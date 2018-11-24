Another Biker Dies On Delhi's Signature Bridge, Third Death In Two Days

A man was killed in a bike accident on Delhi's newly constructed Signature Bridge on Saturday, a day after two medical students met with the same fate on the same bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar, 24, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), A.K. Thakur, Shankar was riding on a motorcycle with his cousin Deepak, 17. They were coming from Nangloi and going towards northeast Delhi. Both of them were wearing helmets. “Shankar's helmet fell away after the bike skidded and he hit the divider head-on," said the DCP.

Both were rushed to a hospital, Shankar was declared dead on arrival. Deepak suffered knee injuries.

On Friday, two students on a motorcycle were killed after their bike rammed into a divider on the bridge and fell into the Yamuna river.

The Signature Bridge was opened for public on November 4. The project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.

The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.