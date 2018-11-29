﻿
Delhi's Air Quality Expected To Deteriorate Significantly On Sunday As Temperature Drops: SAFAR

The SAFAR in its daily report said air quality was likely to "deteriorate significantly" on Sunday due to a fall in temperature, which could lead to entrapment of pollutants.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2018
Representative Image-File
As winters have started to set in, Delhi's air quality is expected to "significantly deteriorate" further.

A government agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) on Sunday said that the air quality will deteriorate due to a decline in temperature which might lead to entrapment of pollutants and is likely to stay in "very poor" level and not reach the "severe" category.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday due to "unfavourable meteorological conditions" that slowed down the dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 353, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With inputs from agencies)

or just type initial letters