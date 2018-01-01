Delhiites, Be Ready To Pay Rs 200 For Your Garbage, But Is That Enough To Tackle The City’s Waste Problem?

The Urban Development Ministry of the Delhi government may soon approve a proposal to charge a compulsory fee from residents for garbage. The "user will be charged for door-to-door collection of garbage.

Three municipal corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board had recently approached the ministry with the proposal, reported The Economic Times.

Depending on the location, the charge will vary from Rs 50 to Rs 200, informed a senior Delhi official to the newspaper.

The official told: "The proposal that the UD ministry has received from local bodies proposes a Rs 50-200 monthly user charge for domestic generators. Commercial establishments, such as restaurants and religious institutions, will have to cough up Rs 2,000 a month for collection of their garbage. Civic bodies want to execute this framework under the municipal solid waste (management and handling) rules."

However, the proposal will only get implemented after getting nod from the Urban Development Ministry.

But the maths of social cost of waste disposal and the flat fee collected for disposing household waste don’t tally.

“While disposal of waste at the household level includes only private cost in terms of the cost paid to the garbage collector, the social cost of waste disposed in landfills also includes the cost of methane emissions into the air, contamination of groundwater, other environmental costs, such as odour and noise from heavy truck traffic, land prices of the landfills,” reported EPW. In Mumbai, the cost for disposal of one tonne of waste is at âÂÂÂÂ¹ 4,055.

“Charging a flat fee for waste collection services means that the cost of every additional unit of waste generated by a household is zero, resulting in the generation of more waste. Moreover, due to lack of information on the social costs and benefits, each household chooses to either dispose or recycle according to their convenience and often on an ad hoc basis.”