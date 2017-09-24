The Website
24 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:19 pm National News Analysis

Delhi University Professor Booked For Calling Goddess Durga 'Sexy Prostitute'

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo: PTI Photos
A complaint has been filed against Delhi University Assistant Professor Kedar Mandal for making an objectionable statement on Goddess Durga.

A case have been registered under Section 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Dyal Singh College professor is receiving strong criticism over his Facebook post on Goddess Durga.

On September 22, his Facebook post read, "Durga is the very much sexy prostitute in the Indian mythology." but later deleted it.

Professor Mandal's remark on Goddess Durga has attracted the ire of student organisations like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), both of whom have demanded the sacking of the professor.

According to reports, the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF), a BJP-affiliated teacher's body, has filed a complaint today at the Lodhi Colony police station against Mandal.

(ANI)

