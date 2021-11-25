Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi University Announces Cut-Offs For Its Second Special Drive To Fill Up Vacant Seats In Colleges

Under the second special drive, candidates can apply for admission on November 25 and 26. Colleges will release the merit list on their website and candidates will have time from November 27 to 5 pm on November 30 to make payments.

Delhi University Announces Cut-Offs For Its Second Special Drive To Fill Up Vacant Seats In Colleges
| PTI Photo

Trending

Delhi University Announces Cut-Offs For Its Second Special Drive To Fill Up Vacant Seats In Colleges
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T11:59:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 11:59 am

On Wednesday, the Delhi University announced cut-offs for its second special drive to fill up vacant seats with the minimum required marks seeing a steep decline in the range of two per cent to nine per cent at some colleges.

Before this, the university had announced a cut-off under a special drive on November 13. The university has not shared the admission data for the list. Many prominent colleges like Hindu and Hansraj College have closed admissions for a majority of their courses. Till the fifth cut-off list, 74,667 students had secured admission.

Under the second special drive, candidates can apply for admission on November 25 and 26. Colleges will release the merit list on their website and candidates will have time from November 27 to 5 pm on November 30 to make payments.

Related Stories

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Gargi College still has seats left in the general category for BA (Honours) Political Science (95.50 per cent), BCom (Honours) (95 per cent) and BA(Honours) Sanskrit (63 per cent). At Hindu and Hansraj College, almost all the arts and commerce courses are closed for admission.

The Indraprastha College For Women has released cut-offs for Economics (Honours), English (Honours), History (Honours), Geography (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) for which admission is still open. Kamala Nehru College still has seats available for History (Honours) and Sanskrit (Honours) while at Kirori Mal College, admission is still open for Hindi(Honours). Lady Shri Ram has released cut-offs for English (Honours) and Philosophy (Honours). Miranda House has pegged the cut-off for History (Honours) at 90 per cent, a steep decline from the last special drive cut-off when the required marks stood at 98.50 per cent. At Aryabhatta College, the minimum required marks for Psychology (Honours) have come down to 96 per cent. The subject was closed for admission in the last cut-off list.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The minimum required marks for admissions to BSc (Honours) Mathematics are 87 per cent, down by six per cent from the previous list. The cut-off for BCom has come down to 88 per cent from 94 per cent while the minimum marks required for English (Honours) have come down by three per cent to 88 per cent.

The cut-offs for BA programme (Economics+History) stand at 88 per cent, down from 93.5 per cent from the last list and BA programme (Economics+Political Science) at 89 per cent, down by five per cent.

Those who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission during the preceding cut-offs but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and first special drive may be considered for admission under the second drive provided seats are available in the category.

"No movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including special cut-off/drive-I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive- II.

"This means candidates who are already admitted in any Programme College of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," the university said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University's Non- Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) released its special cut-off on Wednesday. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on weekends.

According to the list, the BCom programme is closed at Hansraj College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Jesus and Mary College and Miranda House while the course is still up for grabs at 22 other colleges like Maitreyi College, Bharati College and Aryabhatta College.

Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the Board.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Delhi University Admission Colleges Universities Candidates
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Shubman Gill's Fifty Lifts India

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement