20 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:35 pm National News Analysis

Delhi: Sanitation Worker Dies While Cleaning Sewer At Hospital; Three Others Hospitalised

It is ninth such death in the national capital in over a month.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2017-08-20T18:42:51+0530

One worker died and two were taken ill on Sunday after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewer at the city government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in central Delhi, the police said.

Four workers had entered a sewer. They lost consciousness apparently due to poisonous gas. They were hauled up and doctors attended to them, they said.

DCP (Central) MS Randhawa said, "The hospital had outsourced the work of cleaning the sewer. We are probing the matter. One worker died and two fell ill."

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Rishipal. The two others are undergoing treatment, the police said.

It is ninth such death in the national capital in over a month.

Earlier, several such death cases of manual scavengers were recorded from different parts of the country, on August 12, two brothers died of suffocation while cleaning a septic pit at a mall in Shahdara in east Delhi. On August 6, three persons died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. On 15 July, four persons died after inhaling poisonous gases as they entered a water harvesting tank in Ghitorni in south Delhi.

On August 6, three persons died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. A similar case was registered from South Delhi on 15 July, when four persons died after inhaling poisonous gases as they entered a water harvesting tank in Ghitorni.

