Delhi Police Suspends Cop Whose Son Thrashed Woman In Video

The Delhi Police Monday suspended an assistant sub-inspector, whose son was seen brutally thrashing a woman in a video which went viral on social media.

Tomar's father, who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been placed under suspension for his son's despicable act.

Soon after a video of the brutality went viral, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took notice of the incident and instructed the Delhi Police to take steps immediately and nab the culprit.

In the video, Tomar is seen dragging the woman and brutally assaulting her.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

The woman, seen in the video shared widely on social media and shown on TV channels, told the police that the accused, Rohit Tomar, called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and sexually assaulted her, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The woman alleged that the accused started beating her when she told him that she will file a complaint with the police, he said.

The victim in her statement said that the incident took place on September 2 at a BPO office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

On Saturday, the police arrested two more people in connection with the case.

Agencies