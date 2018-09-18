﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi Police Suspends Cop Whose Son Thrashed Woman In Video

Delhi Police Suspends Cop Whose Son Thrashed Woman In Video

The incident took place on September 2 in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Delhi Police Suspends Cop Whose Son Thrashed Woman In Video
Delhi cop's son booked as his video thrashing woman goes viral.
Screengrab of the video (Video source: Twitter)
Delhi Police Suspends Cop Whose Son Thrashed Woman In Video
outlookindia.com
2018-09-18T08:49:31+0530
Related Stories

The Delhi Police Monday suspended an assistant sub-inspector, whose son was seen brutally thrashing a woman in a video which went viral on social media.

Tomar's father, who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been placed under suspension for his son's despicable act.

Soon after a video of the brutality went viral, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took notice of the incident and instructed the Delhi Police to take steps immediately and nab the culprit.

In the video, Tomar is seen dragging the woman and brutally assaulting her.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (causing voluntarily hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

The woman, seen in the video shared widely on social media and shown on TV channels, told the police that the accused, Rohit Tomar, called her to his friend's office in Uttam Nagar and sexually assaulted her, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The woman alleged that the accused started beating her when she told him that she will file a complaint with the police, he said.

The victim in her statement said that the incident took place on September 2 at a BPO office in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

On Saturday, the police arrested two more people in connection with the case.

Agencies

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Crime Police & Security Forces Violence Against Women National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Fuel Prices Hike: Petrol At 89.54 Per Litre In Mumbai
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters