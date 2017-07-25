Delhi Police Constable Suspended For Masturbating In Front Of Woman Colleague, FIR Lodged

The Delhi police have filed an FIR against one of their colleagues for getting drunk and allegedly masturbating in front of a woman constable at a police training college in city’s Jharoda Kalan.

The FIR was filed on Saturday night after the woman constable complained to her seniors against the man constable on Saturday night. He was suspended and a departmental inquiry had been initiated against him, reported Hindustan Times.

The report, attributing to police sources, says the drunk constable first allegedly touched two women constables inappropriately. The two women asked him to apologise, but he did not.

An hour later, he was caught masturbating in front of another woman constable at the mess of the training centre. The constable reported him to senior police officials, after which action was taken against him, the report said.

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a German woman, who is pursuing PhD from JNU, in southeast Delhi's Greater Kailash. The incident took place on Thursday around 2.45 pm when the 33-year-old scholar had taken her dog out for a stroll in Greater Kailash-II.

In July 12, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing at a woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai.

The incident had occurred on June, 29, but it came to light after a video went viral on social media, the official said. The 22-year-old victim, who works for a child rights NGO, was about to travel to Nashik by an express train when the incident took place.

On June 17, the Delhi police arrested a 56-year-old man at the Indira Gandhi Airport for allegedly masturbating onbroad an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Delhi. In her complaint, a woman said she allegedly saw the man, who was seated next to her in the flight, unzipping his pants and masturbating.

