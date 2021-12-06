Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Delhi Police Arrests Two From Rajasthan In Cyber Fraud Case

According to the police, the gang usually targeted big companies and created fake e-mail IDs similar to the email of key managerial persons of the companies and forged letter head of those firms.

2021-12-06T23:23:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 11:23 pm

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested two men, members of an interstate gang allegedly absconding in multiple case of cyber fraud, from Rajasthan for swindling a company out of Rs 80 lakh.

With the arrest of accused Mehndi Hasan (43) alias Harpal Singh and Md. Arbaj Khan (20), police claimed to have solved two cases of cyber fraud. Two of the accused, including the kingpin of the alleged gang -- an African national -- was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in August this year in a case of fraud of Rs 80 lakh, police said.

According to the police, the gang usually targeted big companies and created fake e-mail IDs similar to the email of key managerial persons of the companies and forged letter head of those firms.

The accused sent mail and forged letter to bank to transfer the amount from the bank account of targeted company into several fake current accounts created in the name of fictitious companies or people. This amount further transferred into various accounts were withdrawn from ATMs, a senior police officer said. The matter came to police after the complainant company, after checking the account balance sheet, realised that it was defrauded out of about Rs 80 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of these two absconding men in southeast Delhi, a police team conducted technical investigation and checked various CCTV footages in adjoining area of Sarita Vihar and Badarpur. The team, however, found out that the accused were seen in Jaipur, Rajasthan, said Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police. "Based on technical surveillance, our team conducted a raid on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Jaipur and apprehended the two absconding men in this case," she said.

When interrogated, the accused disclosed that they along with their co-accused hatched a plan and created fake e-mail IDs and sent mail from these IDs to bank on behalf of a company and managed to get Rs 80 lakh transferred into their fake current bank accounts, the senior officer said.

"During investigation, we found that one of the accused, Ruksar Mansoouri, owned many currents accounts in different banks in the name of various people. He used to provide these accounts on commission basis to deposit the money (that they had gained fraudulently," she said.

They further disclosed that when the alleged foreign national came to their village at Fareedpur in Jaipur to take his share, some dispute occurred between Mansoouri and the alleged foreign national. Once the police station got to know about the dispute, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested both Mansoouri and the foreigner, the DCP said

-With PTI Inputs

