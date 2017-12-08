The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
08 December 2017 Last Updated at 12:35 pm National

Delhi Police Arrest 6 Women For Beating Woman, Who Helped Police Bust Illicit Liquor Racket

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi Police Arrest 6 Women For Beating Woman, Who Helped Police Bust Illicit Liquor Racket
Representative image
Delhi Police Arrest 6 Women For Beating Woman, Who Helped Police Bust Illicit Liquor Racket
outlookindia.com
2017-12-08T12:43:38+0530

The Delhi police have arrested six women for allegedly beating and tearing the clothes of a woman, who helped the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and police unearth an illicit liquor racket in outer Delhi's Narela, the police said.

Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini), informed that six persons were arrested.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also tweeted about the arrest.

Advertisement opens in new window

Police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the women involved in the incident.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had alleged that the woman had tipped off the Commission about illegal liquor sale during an inspection in Narela area on Wednesday night after which she was yesterday attacked by a mob of over 25 people and was assaulted with iron rods.

"Her clothes were torn and she was paraded naked in the area and the entire incident was filmed and the video was allegedly shared in the area by these criminals.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The entire incident proves complete lawlessness and zero fear of law in the area and it is shocking that police did not take any action to protect these women," Maliwal had said.

Police had said the woman was not paraded naked, as alleged by Maliwal.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Swati Mali­wal Arvind Kejriwal Delhi - New Delhi Liquor Shop National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Muslim Labourer's Murder In Rajasthan Was Recorded By Minor Nephew Of The Killer
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters