Delhi: PM Modi To Launch 'Support And Outreach' Programme For MSME Sector Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Centre's Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 November 2018
File Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch the Centre's Support and Outreach Initiative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Similar launch programmes will also take place in as many as 100 locations across the country where Union Ministers and Ministers from the respective state governments will be present. 

"All these locations will also connect with Delhi, for the main event, which will include a special address by the Prime Minister who is expected to touch upon several matters of vital interest to the MSME sector," said the statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Centre has accorded high priority to the MSME sector in recent years, it said, adding "this outreach and support programme, which will run for the next 100 days, covering the entire country, is expected to provide even greater synergy to the efforts being made for this sector".

"The progress of this programme, to be implemented in mission mode, will be monitored on a continuous basis by senior officials of Union and State governments."

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Union Minister of State for MSME, Giriraj Singh, are among those who will be present on the occasion.

(With Agency Inputs)

Narendra Modi Delhi India Prime Minister of India

