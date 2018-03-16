The Website
National

Delhi Passengers Face Hardship As Cluster Bus Drivers Intensify Strike

Some of the drivers of the nearly 1,700 buses operated as part of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), had gone on strike on Thursday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
Passengers in parts of the city faced hardship as scores of drivers of buses run under the city's cluster scheme on Friday intensified their strike seeking hike in minimum wages.

Some of the drivers of the nearly 1,700 buses operated as part of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), had gone on strike on Thursday, but it was on Friday that a large number of them joined the stir under the umbrella of the Audyogik Kamgar Vikas Union.

"Buses at depots in Seemapuri, Kanjwala, Sunheri Pula, Rajghat, Kushak Nala, remained in the depot as drivers of these vehicles protested, demanding the hike in minimum wages," a member of the Union said.

He alleged that the wages have not been increased since March 3, 2017. And, despite a high court order last year it has not been implemented, the Union later said in a statement.

The court in its December 6 order had said the Delhi government cannot treat the drivers, provided by concessionaires running the cluster buses, differently from the conductors being supplied by state-run agencies like the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had on Thursday said non-compliance of its December order had led to over 700 cluster buses being off the city roads as the drivers were on strike.

Irked over non-compliance of its direction to raise pay of the drivers of these buses, the court had also directed the transport commissioner to be present before it, and she was present in the hearing today.

As per the minimum wages scheme, a skilled person ought to receive a pay of Rs 16,182 per month while semi-skilled Rs 14,698.

(PTI)

