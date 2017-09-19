The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:05 pm National

Delhi Man Goes On Stabbing Spree At Food Joint After Argument Over Rs 10 Coin

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Subham. He has also been sent for a medical test to check if he is mentally ill
Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi Man Goes On Stabbing Spree At Food Joint After Argument Over Rs 10 Coin
Representative image
Delhi Man Goes On Stabbing Spree At Food Joint After Argument Over Rs 10 Coin
outlookindia.com
2017-09-19T15:07:01+0530

In Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday night a man went on a stabbing spree, injuring six persons, after an argument over Rs 10 coin.

The incident took place in Alok Vihar colony around 10 pm when the accused, Subham, had an argument with the stall owner over a Rs 10 coin. At the same time, a bunch of youths started hurling abuses at Subham. Subsequently, Subham took out a knife and moved forward to attack them, reported The Times of India.

Advertisement opens in new window

The youths managed to run away from the spot, however, the accused was unable to control his anger and then started attacking other people who were present in the eatery. He injured as many as six people, including a woman and her family members.

Later, some people managed to nab Subham and handed him over to the police before thrashing him. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Subham. He has also been sent for a medical test to check if he is mentally ill, the TOI report adds.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Murder National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Barber’s Neck-Crack Ritual At End Of Head Massage Lands Delhi Man In Hospital With Ruptured Nerves
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters