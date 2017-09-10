Delhi Horror: Shahdara School Peon Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl In Empty Classroom

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school on Saturday in Gandhi Nagar area, New Delhi police said.

The accused, identified as Vikas (40), has been arrested, said Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

The incident came a day after a seven-year-old boy had his throat slit for allegedly resisting sexual assault by a bus conductor of a Gurgaon school -- an incident which sent shock waves across the country.

Vikas had been working in the school for the last three years. Previously he worked as a security guard there, the police said.

He took the girl inside an empty classroom around noon yesterday when he was walking on the corridors after handing over lunch boxes to teachers, the police said.

After raping the girl, he threatened her of dire consequences, they added.

The girl later complained of bleeding and pain in her private parts to her mother. She was taken to a hospital where her medical examination confirmed sexual assault, the police said.

Traumatised by the incident, the 5-year-old was sent for counselling.

According to the police, the child said during counselling that she was assaulted by "a man wearing a cap" and also described his physical attributes.

Earlier this week, a class 2 student of Ryan International School, New Delhi was killed by the school's bus conductor. According to the reports, the accused slit the two-year-old's throat when he caught him masturbating inside the school washroom. The police later found the body in a pool of blood. The accused has been arrested and a case has been lodged against him.