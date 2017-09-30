Delhi High Court Pulls Up 24 District Judges For Coming Late To Work, Asked To Give Explanation

Twenty-four district court judges in Delhi were hauled up and asked for an explanation for coming late to work.

The Registrar General of the High Court has sent a notice to district and sessions judges of all courts seeking an explanation for them coming in as late as 10.48 A.M when work begins at 10.00 A.M, said a notice by Bar and Bench.

Surprise visits conducted by judges from the Delhi High Court headed by acting Chief Justice of the HC Gita Mittal to several courts to check on the judges of the District courts led to the revelation.

The inspections revealed that judicial officers were found to be arriving after 10:30 AM, beyond the stipulated time of 10:00 AM, and judges were not sitting on the dais till after 10.48 A.M, according to the notice.

The late-comers have been given a time period of two weeks to come up with an explanation for the same.

Tardiness and casual behaviour on part of judges has been reported before too. In August this year, the Karnataka State Bar Council had sought action against Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee questioning his style of functioning.

Justice Mukherjee was accused of passing casual and unnecessary remarks during court proceedings that embarrass other judges in the division bench. He was accused of being indifferent, of casteist commentary and favouritism based on caste and community, and getting work done by 1.30 P.M because of which there were hardly any hearings in the afternoon, reported Deccan Herald.