The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 September 2017 Last Updated at 11:10 am National News Analysis

Delhi HC Directs 98 Private, Unaided Schools To Refund 75 Percent Excess Fee Within 10 Days

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi HC Directs 98 Private, Unaided Schools To Refund 75 Percent Excess Fee Within 10 Days
File Photo: AP Photos
Delhi HC Directs 98 Private, Unaided Schools To Refund 75 Percent Excess Fee Within 10 Days
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed 98 private and unaided schools to refund 75 percent excess fee and deposit it in 10 days as cash/ Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) and bank guarantee with registrar.

This order came after 535 schools last month were found guilty of arbitrarily increasing the fees as per the affidavit issued by the Department of Education.

Following that, many schools had started the refund and many still held on to the fee.

Last months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, "The schools will not be allowed to loot students like they used to do under previous governments due to political collusion. But if they don't implement, we will take them over as a last resort. I hope we don't have to take over." (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Fire At Army's Ammunition Depot In Bathinda
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters