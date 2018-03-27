Delhi Govt Warns Private Schools Against Asking For Aadhaar From Economically Weaker Sections' Families

The Delhi government has warned all private schools in the national capital against asking for the Aadhaar number of children while admitting them in entry level classes under the economically weaker section or the disadvantaged group categories and refusing admission to such students on the grounds of distance range.



"Private unaided recognised schools are once directed to ensure and facilitate the admission of the selected candidates of EWS/DG Category in the respective class without creating any hindrance," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to the schools.



"The schools should not ask for Aadhaar number of the children and income certificate from those EWS category parents who submit copy of BPL/Food Security Card issued by Food and Civil Supply Department," it said.



The education department has also warned schools against demanding any school fees and denying admission to students under the EWS/DG category either on grounds of distance range or on pretext of minor spelling errors.



The schools have been asked to set up help desks for parents reporting for admission and deal with the parents sympathetically and politely.



"The department is going to constitute teams (district-wise) to conduct inspection of the private unaided recognised schools for ensuring the admission of EWS/DG category candidates in accordance with the instructions/directions issued," the DoE letter said.



While those belonging to families with annual income less than Rs 1 lakh can seek admission under the economically weaker section (EWS) category, the disadvantaged group (DG) category applicants include -- the SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, physically challenged, orphan and transgender, and all children living with or affected by HIV.



A total of 25 per cent seats are supposed to be reserved in all schools for the two categories. The application process for the two categories began on January 22 and concluded on February 21.



