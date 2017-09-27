Delhi Govt To Regularise All Guest Teachers, 15,000 Made Permanent, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Aam Admi Party has decided to 'regularise' all guest teachers working in Delhi government schools, said Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

The state assembly will meet on October 4 to clear the bill.

Addressing the press after the Cabinet meeting, Sisodia said the party has proposed to make permanent all the guest teachers, adding that the party has moved beyond the process of removing guest teachers every year and that they will now be eligible for all official training.

The Education Minister also reportedly said there were 50,000 guest teachers in Delhi out of which 17,000 had passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). 15,000 of these teachers, who fulfilled all criteria, have been made permanent. The remaining 35,000 will be working on a rotation basis and will 'stand a chance' to be made permanent once they clear the eligibility test.

In August this year, the Delhi Assembly had passed a resolution demanding that the teacher recruitment process, initiated by the DSSSB, be put on hold as it does not give weightage to guest teachers employed by the city government.

Sisodia had alleged that it was part of a "big conspiracy" to "derail" the government's work in the education sector. He said he had already raised the matter with Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a letter.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the decision on the issue was taken unilaterally without consulting the government.

He said although the services matter has been taken away from the city administration, the matter pertaining to education is still the prerogative of the elected government.

"Services was taken away from us. Give it back and we will show how to do it. We have repeatedly stressed on continuation of the tenure of guest teachers. This is the biggest conspiracy towards derailing our work in the education sector," Sisodia told the House.

He also said the Cabinet had passed a proposal of giving weightage to guest teachers on June 6, 2015 and sent it to the Lt Governor for approval in October, but the LG had sent it back to the government eight months later, citing work experience cannot be given weightage.

(Inputs from PTI)