Delhi Govt Tells Marlboro Cigarette Makers To Pull Out All Advertisements From Tobacco Shops

The Delhi government has asked Philip Morris International Inc, the makers of world's best selling cigarette brandMarlboro, and other tobacco companies to pull out all its advertisements from tobacco shops in the city.

Reports of Philip Morris promoting Marlboro and even offering free samples for promotions were doing the rounds.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to Reuters, Tobacco companies have continued to advertise at sale points despite repeated warnings from the Delhi state government in recent years.

An investigation by the agency points out that Philip Morris has been paying a monthly fee to some tobacco vendors to display the company's advertisements and that the company's goal is to make sure that “every adult Indian smoker should be able to buy Marlboro within walking distance."

Now, however, an order has been sent by Delhi state's chief tobacco control officer S. K. Arora to pull out the advertisements.

Arora also told Reuters he "will investigate and conduct raids" to check on distribution of free cigarettes at social events and "if violations are found, action as per law will be taken."

Advertisement opens in new window

Cigarette advertising is illegal in the country. However, cigarette companies argue that that does not involve promotions at the kiosks.