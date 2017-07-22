Delhi Govt Tells Marlboro Cigarette Makers To Pull Out All Advertisements From Tobacco Shops
The Delhi government has asked Philip Morris International Inc, the makers of world's best selling cigarette brandMarlboro, and other tobacco companies to pull out all its advertisements from tobacco shops in the city.
Reports of Philip Morris promoting Marlboro and even offering free samples for promotions were doing the rounds.
According to Reuters, Tobacco companies have continued to advertise at sale points despite repeated warnings from the Delhi state government in recent years.
An investigation by the agency points out that Philip Morris has been paying a monthly fee to some tobacco vendors to display the company's advertisements and that the company's goal is to make sure that “every adult Indian smoker should be able to buy Marlboro within walking distance."
Now, however, an order has been sent by Delhi state's chief tobacco control officer S. K. Arora to pull out the advertisements.
Arora also told Reuters he "will investigate and conduct raids" to check on distribution of free cigarettes at social events and "if violations are found, action as per law will be taken."
Cigarette advertising is illegal in the country. However, cigarette companies argue that that does not involve promotions at the kiosks.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- May I Overcharge You?
- BJP Favours Holding Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls Together: Amit Shah
- Former DD Anchor Dies After Tree Falls On Her
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Oppo’s Entire Punjab Service Team Resigns Over ‘Insult’, Chinese Firm Attributes it to Miscommunication
- Reliance's Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Smartphone For 'Zero' Rupees
- Fearing Kanwaria Violence, Police Ask Restaurants To Not Serve Non-Vegetarian Food In Dadri, Greater Noida
Post a Comment