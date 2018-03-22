The Website
22 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:05 pm National

Delhi Govt Presents Rs 53,000 Crore Budget For 2018-19

Presenting the budget Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the budget follows "trickle up" economics aiming to benefit poor and middle class people in Delhi.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-03-22T13:07:58+0530

The AAP government today presented its Rs 53,000 crore budget for 2018-19 in the assembly, which laid emphasis on environment, health, education and water.

Presenting the budget Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the budget follows "trickle up" economics aiming to benefit poor and middle class people in Delhi.

"The budget estimates for 2018-19 are pegged at Rs 53000 crore which is 19.45 per cent more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 44,370 crore for the previous financial year," Sisodia said.

This is the first "Green budget" of the government for effective containment of pollution in the city, the Deputy CM said in the budget session of the Assembly.

"We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD for devising a unified system of pollution control, bringing down levels of different pollutants," he said.

The government has also proposed to set aside Rs 1000 crore for repair and maintenance of smaller roads owned by the municipal corporations of the city, he said.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Manish Sisodia Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Budgets National Reportage

