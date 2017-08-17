The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:41 pm National

Delhi Girl Strangled To Death By Former School Senior In Park

Police said the two of them had a scuffle following which he attacked her.
Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi Girl Strangled To Death By Former School Senior In Park
Representative image
Delhi Girl Strangled To Death By Former School Senior In Park
outlookindia.com
2017-08-17T15:44:48+0530

A Class 12 student was allegedly strangled to death by her former school senior at a park in north west Delhi's Rohini area. The incident was reported yesterday. 

The girl and the boy met in the park at around 5:30 last evening. Police said the two of them had a scuffle and he attacked her.

Police said the 18-year-old boy, Sarthak Kapoor, panicked after committing the act and went to his house. When the girl did not return home, her father approached the boy and his family to know where his daughter was.

Advertisement opens in new window

After initial hesitation, the boy admitted to killing the girl, police said. He was soon arrested. 

Police said after school, Sarthak Kapoor went on to pursue Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) from an institute in Rohini.

The matter is being probed, police added. 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi - New Delhi Murder National News Analysis
Next Story : Yes, Prasar Bharati Did Ask Tripura CM Manik Sarkar To Censor Independence Day Speech: Doordarshan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters