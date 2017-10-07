The Website
07 October 2017 Last Updated at 11:43 am National News Analysis

Delhi: Four Of A Family, Security Guard Found Murdered In Delhi, Property Feud Suspected

Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons: Representational Image
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

An 82-year-old woman, her three daughters, and a male guard were found dead inside their house in Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara this morning, the police said.

Police officials are suspecting that someone known to the victims might have killed them, since, till now, there is no evidence of forced entry into the house.

It is suspected that the killings could be a fallout of a property dispute, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Urmila Jindal (82), her daughters Sangeeta Gupta (56), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (38) and their security guard Rakesh (42), the police said.

