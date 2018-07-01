Delhi: Eleven Members Of Family Found Hanging

Eleven members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi's Burari this morning, police said.
#LatestVisuals from Delhi's Burari where bodies of 7 women and 4 men have been found at a house; Police present at the spot, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/2MukQxi8azAdvertisement opens in new window— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018
Ten bodies were found hanging and blindfolded, while a 75-year-old woman's body was found on the floor, they said.
The dead include seven women.
(PTI)
