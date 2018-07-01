The Website
01 July 2018

Delhi: Eleven Members Of Family Found Hanging

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi: Eleven Members Of Family Found Hanging
2018-07-01T10:21:38+0530

Eleven members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi's Burari this morning, police said.

 

Ten bodies were found hanging and blindfolded, while a 75-year-old woman's body was found on the floor, they said.

The dead include seven women.

(PTI)

