Delhi: Eleven Members Of Family Found Hanging

Eleven members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi's Burari this morning, police said.

Ten bodies were found hanging and blindfolded, while a 75-year-old woman's body was found on the floor, they said.

The dead include seven women.

