08 August 2018 Last Updated at 12:22 pm National

Delhi Conspired To Deny Anna His Rightful Place: Congress On Karunanidhi Burial Row

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at the Centre, questioning its silence on the matter.
Outlook Web Bureau
Mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-08-08T12:22:21+0530

The Congress on Wednesday called the Madras High Court verdict allowing DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi a burial at the Marina Beach a "setback for proxy callers of Delhi Durbar."

The AIADMK government had rejected DMK's request for allowing the burial of Karunanidhi on the famed Marina sands. The court on Wednesday ruled against the state government and said the DMK patriarch will be buried alongside former CM CN Annadurai at the Marina Beach, which also has memorials of former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and his protegee Jayalalithaa.

READ ALSO: Madras High Court Allows Karunanidhi Burial At Marina Beach

"Huge setback for proxy callers of Delhi Durbar conspiring to deny Anna his rightful Burial place. Rahulji strongly supported the idea of a memorial for Karunanidhi at Marina. Why are Central/State Govts silent? Huge victory of justice for DMK. Long live Anna ," he tweeted. 

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted in favour of the DMK seeking a memorial at the Marina Beach.

READ LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Like Jayalalitha ji, Kalaignar was an expression of the voice of the Tamil people. That voice deserves to be given space on Marina Beach. I am sure the current leaders of Tamil Nadu will be magnanimous in this time of grief," he had tweeted.

 The 94-year-old leader breathed his last at the Kauvery Hospital in downtown Chennai at 6.10 pm on Tuesday after waging a grim battle for life for 11 days.

(Inputs from agencies)

