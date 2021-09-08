September 08, 2021
Delhi Capitals had a good run in the first half of IPL 2021, recording six wins in eight matches. They will restart the campaign against SRH on September 22

PTI 08 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:31 pm
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Spinner Amit Mishra Back To Full Fitness After Steady COVID-19 Recovery
Amit Mishra was among the many infected players in the IPL 2021-bio bubble forcing the BCCI to suspend the event in May.
File photo
outlookindia.com
2021-09-08T15:31:46+05:30

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra is glad that he is back to full fitness after a rather slow recovery from COVID-19 that pretty much cut him off from the outside world. The Delhi Capitals tweaker is now looking forward to the IPL 2021 resuming in the UAE on September 19. Mishra was among the infected people in the IPL-bio bubble, forcing the BCCI to suspend the event in May. (More Cricket News)

“After the IPL was suspended in May, I focussed on my recovery from COVID-19. According to the advice given to me by the doctors, I improved my fitness slowly and steadily,” he said. “It was difficult for me during the recovery phase, but I am happy that I am here for the second half of the season. I trained on my own and didn’t go close to anybody after recovery.

“I got some gym equipment such as treadmill and set them up at my home as well because I didn’t want to train in a public gym,” Mishra added. Delhi Capitals had a good run in the first half of the tournament, recording six wins in eight matches.

However, Mishra feels that all teams will have to start afresh when the season resumes. “We are at the top of the table right now, but we have to start afresh. We have to set our strategies again. I think every team has an equal chance of doing well now since we are all re-starting the tournament.

“We are playing the second half of the IPL in a different country, so we have to devise our strategies according to the conditions here in the UAE,” Mishra stated. The leg-spinner added that he will try to build on the momentum they had in the first half of the season.

“We have been doing well in the last two seasons and the performances have come because of a collective effort. From coaches to selectors to players, everyone should be credited for Delhi Capitals' progress as a team in the last few years,” said the 38-year-old. Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

