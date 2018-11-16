﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi BJP To Write To Union Home Minister Seeking Probe Into Kejriwal's Dubai Trip

Delhi BJP To Write To Union Home Minister Seeking Probe Into Kejriwal's Dubai Trip

The BJP attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his "secret trip" to Dubai and alleged that he has gone there to convert the black money into white.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2018
Delhi BJP To Write To Union Home Minister Seeking Probe Into Kejriwal's Dubai Trip
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo
Delhi BJP To Write To Union Home Minister Seeking Probe Into Kejriwal's Dubai Trip
outlookindia.com
2018-11-16T12:46:16+0530

Delhi's BJP  will write to the Home Ministry asking for an investigation into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent visit to Dubai.

The BJP had earlier alleged that Kejriwal travelled to Dubai with a "hidden agenda".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had, however, dismissed the charge as "outlandish".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana Thursday said, "I will soon write a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh for an investigation into Kejriwal's Dubai visit."

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari questioned Kejriwal's silence on his Dubai trip.

"Why the chief minister, who tweets to make public information about his visit to cinema in Delhi, about his illness and treatment in Bangalore, is not answering the questions on this tour?" Tiwari said in a statement.

Tiwari had earlier alleged, "A signature deal is going on to convert the black money into white in the name of party donations. The people of Delhi will not forgive you."

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha had earlier said Kejriwal had gone "abroad" to attend a family function of his IIT batchmate.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arecibo Message: Google Doodle Celebrates Anniversary Of Interstellar Message
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters