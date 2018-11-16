Delhi BJP To Write To Union Home Minister Seeking Probe Into Kejriwal's Dubai Trip

Delhi's BJP will write to the Home Ministry asking for an investigation into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent visit to Dubai.

The BJP had earlier alleged that Kejriwal travelled to Dubai with a "hidden agenda".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had, however, dismissed the charge as "outlandish".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana Thursday said, "I will soon write a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh for an investigation into Kejriwal's Dubai visit."

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari questioned Kejriwal's silence on his Dubai trip.

"Why the chief minister, who tweets to make public information about his visit to cinema in Delhi, about his illness and treatment in Bangalore, is not answering the questions on this tour?" Tiwari said in a statement.

Tiwari had earlier alleged, "A signature deal is going on to convert the black money into white in the name of party donations. The people of Delhi will not forgive you."

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha had earlier said Kejriwal had gone "abroad" to attend a family function of his IIT batchmate.

(With inputs from PTI)