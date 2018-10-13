Delhi Bank Cashier Shot Dead, Rs 2 lakh Looted By Six Armed Men

Related Stories Two Security Guards Of PNB Killed In A Bank Robbery Bid In Noida: Police

A cashier was shot dead and three persons were injured after some unidentified people entered a bank in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Friday and fled with over Rs 2 lakh, police said.

Police were informed about firing at a Corporation Bank branch in Khaira village at 3.45 pm, they said.

Six masked people entered the bank for committing loot and fired on the cashier Santosh Kumar (25). He and the other injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead, they said.

#WATCH: CCTV footage of a corporation bank being robbed in Delhi's Khaira yesterday by armed assailants. Cashier was shot dead. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/4XSz1JX8AF — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

The accused fled on motorcycles and also snatched the pistol of the security guard, a senior police official said.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the bank to identify the accused and teams have been formed to trace them, he said.

(PTI)