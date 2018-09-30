Delhi: Army Major Booked For Allegedly Raping Domestic Help

﻿
In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2018
Representational Picture
2018-09-30T15:15:41+0530

An Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi on July 12.

They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police learnt that the woman's husband had committed suicide in a servant quarter where they used to reside, he said.

The woman was working at the Major's house even after the rape incident, he added.

A case has been registered, police said, adding the matter is being probed.

(PTI)

