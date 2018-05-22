The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:06 am National

Delhi Archbishop Asks Christians To Pray Ahead Of 2019 Polls, RSS Says It's A Direct Attack On Indian Secularism

The Delhi Archbishop, Anil Couto, had released a circular to churches and other Christian institutions across the city, asking the Christian community to hold prayers and observe a fast on Fridays for the nation's sake
Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi Archbishop Asks Christians To Pray Ahead Of 2019 Polls, RSS Says It's A Direct Attack On Indian Secularism
Photo credit: YouTube/Salt and Light-File
Delhi Archbishop Asks Christians To Pray Ahead Of 2019 Polls, RSS Says It's A Direct Attack On Indian Secularism
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

After the Delhi Archbishop called upon all the Catholics to start a year-long prayer campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha termed the move as a "direct attack on Indian secularism and democracy".

"This is a direct attack by the Church on Indian secularism and democracy, and this is a direct intervention by the Vatican as these Bishops are appointed by the Pope. Their accountability is not to India but to Pope," Sinha told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Another big reason for this is after the formation of the Prime Minister Modi's government, church-oriented NGOs, received less money due to stricter laws. The Church organisations used to take this money for a variety of cause but in reality, utilise this only for religious conversions. They want a government to be made so that their conversion business flourishes," Sinha added.

Sinha also took to Twitter to vent his thoughts on the matter.

"Missionaries by meddling in politics giving bad name to Indian Christians. "Conversion Enterprise' is facing threat under nationalist government. Cash flow under FCRA is reduced from RS 17773 crores in 2015-16 to 6795 crores in16-17. This had hit them very hard," he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Shaina NC also criticised the Archbishop's circular, saying, "Wrong to try and instigate castes or communities. You can tell them to vote for the right candidate or party but to suggest to vote for one party and not another and term yourself as secular is unfortunate."

On Monday, The Delhi Archbishop, Anil Couto, had released a circular to churches and other Christian institutions across the city, asking the Christian community to hold prayers and observe a fast on Fridays for the nation's sake.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We are witnessing a turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution and the secular fabric of our nation... As we look forward towards 2019, when we will have new government, let us begin a prayer campaign for our country from May 13, 2018 which marks the anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother at Fatima, consecrating ourselves and our nation to the Immaculate Heart," the circular read.

"I request that we observe a day of fast every Friday of the week by forgoing at least one meal and offering our penance and all our sacrifices for our spiritual renewal and that of our nation. Moreover, I earnestly request that we organize an hour of Eucharistic adoration every Friday at a convenient time in all our parishes, religious houses and institution specifically praying for our nation. During this Adoration the enclosed Prayer may be recited," added the circular.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rakesh Sinha Delhi - New Delhi Bishop Christians - Church, Pope, Missionaries etc Lok Sabha Elections National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kumaraswamy Wants Long-Term Relations With Congress, Not Temporary Arrangement: Randeep Surjewala
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters