20 August 2017 Last Updated at 8:16 pm National New Analysis

Flight Operations Resume At Delhi Airport After Chaos Over Drone

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
2017-08-20T20:53:42+0530

The flight operations were resumed at the Delhi airport after a temporary halt following a drone spotted by an Air Asia pilot. The drone was flying over the runway.

The airport authority is trying to find the source of this unidentified drone, which has been reportedly spotted in the premises of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Delhi Police and the aviation security has been rushed to the spot.

Earlier on August 2, a suspected object was recovered at the cargo hold area of the airport.

The Airport Security Officials said that an emergency call was received by the control room that a suspect item has been seen in the cargo area.

The area was later declared safe. (ANI)

