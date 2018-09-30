Delhi: 24-Year-Old Woman Accuses Spiritual Healer Of Raping Her Inside Ashram

﻿
The complainant in her letter also said that she was not only raped by the spiritual leader inside his ashram but was also molested by his woman accomplice.

30 September 2018
PTI File-Representational Image
A 24-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a self-styled spiritual healer in Delhi for allegedly raping her in the pretext of curing illness.

The matter came to light after the victim narrated her ordeal to the Delhi Commission for Women through an e-mail.

The complainant in her letter also said that she was not only raped by the spiritual leader inside his ashram but was also molested by his woman accomplice.

The accused along with his accomplice have gone absconding ever since a case has been filed against them at Janakpuri police station. Cops are carrying out raids at several locations catch the duo.

The cases of sexual misconduct by spiritual gurus have been on the rise in the country. Recently, a self-proclaimed healer was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

Last year, four women devotees of Sankutir Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Basti alleged a self-styled godman and his two aides for raping and torturing them.

ANI

