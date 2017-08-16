Delhi: 24-Year-Old Racing High Capacity Motorcycle Dies In Crash At Mandi House

A 24-year-old man died after a bike race with two of his friends proved fatal on the roads of Delhi.

Himanshu Bansal lost control of his high capacity motorcycle and hit the wall of a nearby college at Mandi House Metro Station here, police said today.

The whole incident was caught on camera by one of the two men who were racing along with Bansal.

The incident took place last night when Himanshu Bansal, Gazi and Lakshya were returning from Connaught Place after a party. The trio were racing their bikes, they said.

According to the NDTV report, Himanshu Bansal was riding a Benelli TNT 600i and was ahead of another rider, who had an action camera mounted to his helmet, filming the entire race. He was racing a 300cc motorcycle, Kawasaki Ninja 300. The third motorcycle in the race was also a Benelli TNT 600i, a 600cc bike.

"These are expensive motorcycles, cost between 4 and 6 lakh rupees and can reach top speeds of nearly 200 km an hour within seconds," the report quoted a police officer as saying.

When Himanshu reached near Mandi House Metro Station, his motorcycle was about to hit an elderly man crossing the road, police said.

In order to avert the accident, he applied brakes but lost control of the vehicle and was thrown off. He hit the wall of Lady Irwin College, they said.

The man, a resident of Vivek Vihar, was declared brought dead by doctors, police added.