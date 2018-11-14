﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Delhi: 18-Year-Old Sprinter Allegedly Commits Suicide In Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Delhi: 18-Year-Old Sprinter Allegedly Commits Suicide In Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

The deceased had represented India in 100 and 200 metres races at the international level and also in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 November 2018
Delhi: 18-Year-Old Sprinter Allegedly Commits Suicide In Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Representative Image (File)
Delhi: 18-Year-Old Sprinter Allegedly Commits Suicide In Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
outlookindia.com
2018-11-14T15:20:07+0530

An 18-year-old sprinter allegedly committed suicide inside his room in the athletics academy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. The teen was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The deceased was identified as Palendra Chaudhary. He was discovered by a friend on the second floor of the hostel late on Tuesday, a police officer said.

"Palendra Chaudhary was taken to the medical facility at the stadium by his coach and other guards, where the initial treatment was administered.

"He was later shifted to the Safdarjung hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on Wednesday morning," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said.

"The hospital informed the police. During the probe, we found out that Chaudhary was staying in that hostel since November 2016. He was being trained for the 100 and 200 metres race," Arya said.

"No suicide note was found. The reason for the suicide is not clear. His father who stays in Aligrah in Uttar Pradesh has been informed," she said.

The deceased had represented India in 100 and 200 metres races at the international level and also in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017, Arya added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : How A Philanthropic Initiative Is Working In India On Health And Women Empowerment
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters