The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 May 2018 Last Updated at 12:00 pm National Malviya Nagar Fire

Delhi: 18 Hours On, Fire At Rubber Godown In Malviya Nagar Still Not Doused, Air Force Deploys Chopper

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi: 18 Hours On, Fire At Rubber Godown In Malviya Nagar Still Not Doused, Air Force Deploys Chopper
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Delhi: 18 Hours On, Fire At Rubber Godown In Malviya Nagar Still Not Doused, Air Force Deploys Chopper
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Indian Air Force on Wednesday launched a Mi-17 helicopter attached with a Bambi bucket to douse the massive fire which broke at a rubber factory in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

As the fire still continues to rage on, the helicopter will continue to douse it by refilling its Bambi bucket from a nearby Yamuna reservoir.

The helicopter was dispatched from Palam Air Force station.

Advertisement opens in new window

It's been 12 hours since the firefighting started.

Previously on Tuesday night when the massive fire broke out at the godown, 40 tenders were rushed to the spot to no avail.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Lost Highest Number Of Peacekeepers In UN Operations In Last 70 Years
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters