Defence Ministry To Put Import Embargo On 101 Items In Push To 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Rajnath Singh

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the Ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2020
Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday that the government will introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost the indigenisation of defence production in India.

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production," Singh said in a tweet.

He said, taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-reliant India, "the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence."

The list of 101 items comprises artillery guns, assault rifles, transport aircraft, Singh said in a series of tweets.

"The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including  the Armed Forces, public & private industry to assess current and future  capabilities of  the  Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India," the Defence Minister said.

More such items for import embargo would be identified progressively in consultation with all stakeholders, he said, adding that a separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in 2020-21.

Earlier in the day, his office announced he will make an important announcement at 10am on Sunda.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India and China held Major General-level talks in Daulat Beg Oldi area on the Chinese side on reducing tensions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

