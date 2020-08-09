Defence Ministry To Put Import Embargo On 101 Items In Push To 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Rajnath Singh

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday that the government will introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost the indigenisation of defence production in India.

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production," Singh said in a tweet.

He said, taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-reliant India, "the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence."

The list of 101 items comprises artillery guns, assault rifles, transport aircraft, Singh said in a series of tweets.

"The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public & private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India," the Defence Minister said.

This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2020

More such items for import embargo would be identified progressively in consultation with all stakeholders, he said, adding that a separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in 2020-21.

Earlier in the day, his office announced he will make an important announcement at 10am on Sunda.

