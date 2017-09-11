The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:11 am National

Defence Minister Dismisses CAG Report Flagging Ammo Shortage As 'Factually Wrong', Says No Dearth Of Weapons With Forces

Outlook Web Bureau
Defence Minister Dismisses CAG Report Flagging Ammo Shortage As 'Factually Wrong', Says No Dearth Of Weapons With Forces
Image Tweeted By Indian Air Force
Defence Minister Dismisses CAG Report Flagging Ammo Shortage As 'Factually Wrong', Says No Dearth Of Weapons With Forces
outlookindia.com
2017-09-11T10:24:17+0530

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed a CAG report flagging ammunition shortage as "factually wrong" and said there is no dearth of weapons with the forces.

The CAG report  had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war but Sitharaman said the facts of the report were wrong and it was unnecessary to debate on the issue.

"After taking the charge of defence ministry, I have discussed the issue with senior officers and experts. Purchasing weapons...Is a continuous process," she said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its report tabled in Parliament recently, had stated that the defence forces had ammunition that could last for 20 days in the event of a war, instead of the minimum requirement of 40 days.

It criticised the state-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) for inadequate quantity of ammunition supplied to the Army since March 2013.

Sitharaman's predecessor in the defence ministry, Arun Jaitely told Parliament that the findings of the CAG report, which had talked about the shortage of ammunition, related to a particular point of time.

"Thereafter significant process has been made. It is a continuous process. Therefore, nobody should have any doubt about the availability of equipment or the preparedness of our forces," he asserted.

Sitharaman, who was appointed the defence minister in the last Cabinet reshuffle, visited the Uttarlai Air Force base here.  

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman Defence CAG National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Delhi: Teenager Shot At Over Dispute On Score In Kabaddi Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters