Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Ask Guests To Donate To Charity Instead Of Showering Gifts

Villa del Balbianello, a stunning Italianate villa that began life as a monastery more than seven centuries ago plays host to the wedding of Bollywood's most endearing couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

As the couple belongs to a non-filmy background, it was decided that the wedding will take place away from media eyes, in solace with close friends and family.

As the wedding dates come closer, Padukone and her beau have decided to not accept wedding gifts, rather requested their guests to donate to the actress' non-profit organisation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation', that promotes awareness about mental health, reported Mid-Day.

"Since they are both from non-filmy families, they wanted a quiet wedding away from the prying eyes of the world. The Mumbai and Bengaluru receptions though will be a snazzy affair," Mid-Day quoted a source close to the duo as saying.

"Amongst the many things, the bride and groom have requested the guests to not shower them with gifts. If they wish to give them anything, they've requested that donations be made to Deepika's foundation that actively works towards creating awareness and removing the stigma around depression. Both Ranveer and Deepika are deeply committed to the cause and want to involve all their guests in the good deed," they said further.

Security is, understandably, almost water-tight. However, the villa was open to the public until late on Sunday when it was put on lockdown for the remainder of the week.

The ceremony will take place inside a surprisingly intimate dwelling that overlooks the Villa's breathtakingly beautiful landscaped gardens with its roman statues and ancient flora.

