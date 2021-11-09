Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
De'el Woods: A Rising Star In The Music Industry

2021-11-09T15:08:20+05:30

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 3:08 pm

For many people, De'el Woods has been a huge support. His humble nature and gesture of helping everyone around him have enabled him to become a star for all those struggling. As soon as De'el achieved financial freedom, he made it his life goal to assist as many people get the financial stability he strived to achieve.

De'el Woods was not always a part of the music industry. De'el was a network marketer who had been working in the field for around 12 years. Even though his career in multi-level marketing companies had a bumpy start, soon after many years of hard work, De'el finally got the opportunity to get out of poverty. The opportunity that helped him was given by David Imonitie, who needed to film his introductory video for his forex educational platform. Thus, this job helped De'el and enabled him to help others achieve financial freedom. The former network marketer was now teaching people how to trade forex through his own business. As De'el could grow his money, he decided to opt for other ways to help people around him. This search brought the journey of his two cousins, who were struggling in the music industry for a combined 25 years under his sight. As a result, De'el decided to embark on his journey as the owner and the writer of his record label, Better Than Amazing Records.

De'el started Better Than Amazing Records with a lot of hopes. He wants his record label to be very different from others. For this purpose, the high spirited individual believes in adding value to the work of these struggling musicians so that his company can stand out from others. Thus, Better Than Amazing Records provides artists with proper equipment, studio time, and a marketing facility. This way, musicians can easily uplift themselves without any worries. Currently, his record label is pushing the artist, M.Y.A.I, whose popular songs are Classic and You A King ft. Brother Ben X. De'el believes that the music industry is full of talent and shouldn't be wasted due to lack of opportunity. He hopes that he can help as many artists as possible in bringing their amazing voices and creativity known to the world. 

Outlook Spotlight
