Decision Of Re-Test In Favour Of Students: CBSE Chief On Paper Leak

Under attack over board paper leaks, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal today said that the decision to hold re-examination of two subjects was taken in “favour of the students” and the new dates for the tests would be announced soon.

The remarks came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular, said that students would have to take re-test for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects.

“We have taken the decision in favour of the students and in utmost fairness. Very soon we will announce the dates (for re-test). Any further decision would also be taken in the favour of the students,” she told reporters here.

“Students don't have to worry about anything. We are with them,” she added.

Reacting to the paper leak issue, the Congress demanded the sacking of Karwal for alleged lapse.

The opposition party also sought the resignation of Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar and a probe by a high court judge.

Javadekar termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue as “unfortunate” and said the culprits would not go scot-free.

The matter would be thoroughly probed as it has “stained” the reputation of the CBSE, which is known for conducting examinations fairly, he told reporters.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the issue "very seriously".

A source said Javadekar had two rounds of meeting with the top officials, including Karwal, during the day regarding the issue.

The Delhi unit of All India Democratic Students' Organisation also demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case, and said it showed the board's "utter negligence" in conducting examinations fairly.

PTI