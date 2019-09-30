Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Death Toll Reaches 29 As Bihar Battles Floods; IMD Predicts More Rain

Death Toll Reaches 29 As Bihar Battles Floods; IMD Predicts More Rain

According to the IMD, Bihar will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Death Toll Reaches 29 As Bihar Battles Floods; IMD Predicts More Rain
NDRF teams are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations along with other agencies in the flood-affected areas in Bihar.
PTI Photo
Death Toll Reaches 29 As Bihar Battles Floods; IMD Predicts More Rain
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T10:43:24+0530

The death toll due to incessant rainfall and flood in different areas of the state has risen to 29, officials said on Monday.

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, till now, 29 people have died in the state due to rain-related incidents.

The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas of the state.

Dewatering machines have also been sought by the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.

The Chief Minister said to,d the reporters: "There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday and water in Ganga River is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot and making all the efforts to help people."

According to the India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.

(With ANI Inputs)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Bihar Patna Weather Rains Floods National
Next Story : Maharashtra Elections: Aditya Thackeray To Make Poll Debut From Worli
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement