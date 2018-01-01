The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
01 January 2018 Last Updated at 12:25 pm National

'Dear Modi Bhakts, Out Of Rs 9,860 Crores For Smart Cities, Only 7% Has Been Used': Rahul Gandhi

He also said job creation should be the focus area of the government as China was "out-competing" India.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Dear Modi Bhakts, Out Of Rs 9,860 Crores For Smart Cities, Only 7% Has Been Used': Rahul Gandhi
PTI file photo
'Dear Modi Bhakts, Out Of Rs 9,860 Crores For Smart Cities, Only 7% Has Been Used': Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2018-01-01T12:47:21+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the BJP over its "empty promises" and targeted the Centre as only "seven per cent" of the funds meant for its Smart City project was used so far.

He also said job creation should be the focus area of the government as China was "out-competing" India.

"Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India #BJPEmptyPromises (sic)," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Along with the tweet, he also shared a video, showing how China was fast moving forward as far as technological advancements and job creation were concerned.

Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of job creation and lack of employment opportunities for the youth.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Gujarat India China BJP. Congress National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : 5 CRPF Men, 2 Terrorists Killed In Pre-Dawn Attack In Pulwama
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters