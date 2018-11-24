A children's cricket match in Pakistan turned deadly, leaving at least seven dead in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

The incident happened at a police post in Abbottabad district where the rival parties had come to register a case against each other after their children while playing cricket match had a quarrel, reports PTI quoting, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ijaz ljaz Khan.

The police post virtually turned into a battlefield as the armed rivals trade heavy fire when they came face to face, leaving at least seven dead.

"One party opened fire to which the other party, which was also armed, retaliated and responded with gun fires," he said.

The exchange of fire left seven persons dead from both sides at the spot and one other injured.

"Three persons belong to one party and four from other party died respectively," he said.

(PTI inputs)