Days After Alleged Incident Of Sexual Harassment, Police Lathicharge, BHU Reopens Today Amid Tight Security

Days after Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, staged heated protests over an alleged incident of sexual harassment on campus, leading to a police lathicharge, the varsity reopened on Tuesday.

"We are expecting a peaceful environment in future. Now we can fully concentrate on our studies. The security has been tightened and CCTVs have been installed to avoid any unwelcome situation," a BHU student told ANI.

The protests outside the BHU campus triggered when a first-year female student of BHU alleged that she was molested by three bike-borne men outside the campus.

A clash broke out between students and police on September 23 outside the BHU campus after police lathi-charged the students, who were protesting against alleged molestation of a girl.

An FIR was also lodged against 1,000 BHU students and several were asked to vacate hostels.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DG) Uttar Pradesh and the BHU Vice-Chancellor seeking a detailed report on the matter and submits his response within four weeks.

The NHRC, in its statement, said, "Suo motu cognisance taken in the subsequent use of unwarranted manhandling and thrashing of agitating students, mostly women, by UP police."

However, the BHU administration had assured that an action would be taken against those found guilty as soon as the concerned committee probing the recent incident of molestation comes with its report. (ANI)