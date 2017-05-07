Day After UP Woman Attacked With Acid For Fifth Time, Adityanath Expresses Doubt Over Latest One

A day after a gang-rape and acid attack survivor was allegedly attacked again with acid in Lucknow’s Aliganj locality, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed doubts over the latest incident, saying “it needs to be seen if actually an attack happened”.

The woman was attacked by two unidentified persons at her hostel on Saturday.

“It needs to be seen if actually an attack happened. Investigations are on. I think by evening we will know if the attack happened or not,” Adityanath told a private news channel in Varanasi, reported Hindustan Times.

Soon after the attack, she was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

She has sustained burn injuries on her face and neck, police said, adding that no FIR has been registered yet and they are awaiting a complaint.

Earlier on March 23, the woman was allegedly forced to drink acid by two men on-board a train while she was returning to Lucknow from her village in Rae Bareli. Adityanath had visited her at a hospital and announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for the 45-year-old woman.

“This turns out to be the sixth acid attack on the woman. I had visited her at the KGMU and then we made arrangements for her treatment and security. She was kept in a secure place under police protection,” he said, referring to his visit to the King George Medical University in March following the earlier acid attack, the newspaper reported.

According to the report, Sandeep Singh, an armed constable deployed for her security, was in the waiting hall of the hostel when the incident occurred.

"She was outside her hostel when someone came and threw acid on her. There are injuries to the right side of her face. The woman is in trauma. We will take strict action," Abhay Kumar Prasad, additional director general of police, Lucknow, told NDTV.

The mother of two was allegedly gang-raped in her village in 2008. Two people were arrested and the trial is going on. Three years later, in 2011, she was attacked with acid. In 2013, she had to face a similar ordeal again after she was attacked with acid, the NDTV report said.

The woman works at Lucknow’s Sheroes Hangout Café, which is run by several acid attack survivors. Her husband and two kids live in Rae Bareli.