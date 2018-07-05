Day After SC Verdict, AAP Says Bureaucrats Rejected Delhi Govt Order

A day after the Supreme Court verdict on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG), the ruling Aam Admi Party has alleged that the officers were still not obeying ministers’ orders.

The AAP on Thursday morning tweeted that Delhi Services Department refuses to abide by @msisodia order, says 'government can't take transfer decisions'. This is a clear violation of the Supreme Court order.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had ruled that the LG cannot obstruct Delhi government's policy decisions as he has no independent power and was bound by the elected dispensation's advice. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hailed the SC verdict as a victory for the people of Delhi and for democracy.

However, the AAP on Thursday alleged that the officers insist that they will not obey minister’s orders till MHA notification explicitly quashed.

In a series of tweets, AAP said, “SC has clearly said that centre has executive powers ONLY on three subjects and no other subject. Council of Ministers (COM) has executive powers on all other subjects. There is absolutely no ambiguity in this. So, obviously executive power over services lies with COM. The MHA notification might not have been quashed by constitutional bench but it will be done by DB. That'e merely a formality.”

“In the light of the above judgement, can LG still exercise executive powers over services? If he does that, he will clearly be in contempt of SC. The LG can’t do transfer as per orders of Hon'ble SC and the officers insist that they will not obey minister’s orders till MHA notification explicitly quashed,” the party said, asking, “So, will there be no transfer orders in Delhi from now till decision of Division Bench ?”