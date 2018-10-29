Day After Her Photo Went Viral, Lady Constable Gets Preferred Posting In UP

As the image of Archana Jayant, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh police went viral on Sunday, it drew praise and positive comments from people across the country who admired the lady cops dedication to her duty.

Like any other day, Jayant was present along with her six-month-old daughter, Anika, in the Nagar Kotwali police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media.

In the photo, Jayant is seen sitting on a chair, while her infant baby daughter is laying on a the desk in front of her at work.

The photograph not only earned her online praise, but also made the police brass sit up and promptly transfer her to the district of her choice, in a bid to reward her work ethics.

One of the first prominent police officers to tweet the image of the lady constable was Additional SP UP Police Rahul Srivastav.

Tweeting the photo of Archana, who is seen seated on a chair with her baby laying on the desk, Srivastav dubbed her 'MotherCop', for whom duties of "motherhood and department" go side by side.

Meet ‘MotherCop’ Archana posted at kotwali jhansi for whom the duties of motherhood & the department go side by side !

She deserves a Salute !! pic.twitter.com/oWioMNAJub — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 27, 2018

It was not just the large number of 'likes' on the picture, but Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jhansi zone) Subhash Singh applauded the dedication of Archana -- who also has a 10-year-old daughter -- and announced a cash reward of Rs 1,000.

"UP DGP O P Singh also talked to Archana on Sunday and assured her of transfer to Agra, the district of her choice," the DIG said.

"The quintessential 21st century woman, an ace at any responsibility she is trusted with! Had a conversation with Archana this morning & ordered her transfer to Agra, closer home! The lil one brightening Jhansi Pstn, has inspired us to explore creche options at every police line," the DGP tweeted.

The quintessential 21st century woman, an ace at any responsibility she is trusted with! Had a conversation with Archana this morning & ordered her transfer to Agra, closer home! The lil one brightening Jhansi Pstn, has inspired us to explore crèche options at every Police line pic.twitter.com/hx8b54Bcb5 — DGP UP (@dgpup) October 28, 2018



Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinod Kumar Singh said there are about 350 women constables posted in the district, of whom 100 are like Archana who are working despite having young kids to look after.

Police sources said Archana's family lives in Agra and her in-laws are in Kanpur. Her husband works for a private company in Gurgaon. She cannot be posted to Kanpur and, therefore, opted for posting in Agra and orders were being issued for her transfer there so that she can get her family's support, they added.

