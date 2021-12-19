Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Davis Cup: It's Grass! Delhi Gymkhana Club To Host India Vs Denmark World Group I Tie

The Indian team management after consulting the players decided to have the matches on grass courts, where the Danish players won't be comfortable. India have got a home tie after three years.

India have got a home tie after three years and Delhi will host Davis Cup matches after more than five years. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-12-19T22:17:20+05:30

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 10:17 pm

India will host Denmark on grass courts at the Delhi Gymkhana Club in a bio-security bubble in the Davis Cup World Group I tie on March 4-5 next year, AITA sources confirmed on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

The Indian team management after consulting the players decided to have the matches on grass courts, where the Danish players won't be comfortable.

"A home tie means that you can create conditions that suit your players. The players and the management felt that Indian team will be stronger on grass courts against Denmark players since they are more used to playing on slow hard courts and clay courts," an AITA source privy to the developments told PTI.

The PTI had reported on December 9 that hosting the tie on grass courts is a possibility.

India's top-ranked singles player Ramkumar Ramanathan, of late, has developed a decent serve and volley game and comeback-man Yuki Bhambri is also comfortable playing on grass courts.

The other Indian singles players Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran are not grass court players but still they are more experienced on grass than their Danish rivals.

"There is no grass court left at the DLTA, so the matches will be held at the Delhi Gymkhana Club," the source added.

The International Tennis Federation wants the tie to be held in bio-secure environment, so a bubble will be created for the players and the officials.

The source said the fans will be allowed to watch the matches but proximity with the players won't be allowed, keeping in mind the health safety of all involved.

However, media will be allowed to interact with the players.

"The players will not allowed to meet with the fans and go outside but the players can speak with the media following certain protocols," the source added.

India have got a home tie after three years and Delhi will host Davis Cup matches after more than five years.

The last time Delhi had Davis Cup matches was in September 2016 when Rafael Nadal led Spain had blanked India 5-0 in the World Group Play-off round at the DLTA.

The March 4-5 tie will be first between India and Denmark since September 1984 when India won 3-2 at Aarhus.

The two teams have not clashed much as the only other time they played was in 1927 when Denmark whitewashed India 5-0 in the quarterfinal in Copenhagen.

