Datsun To Launch Go, Go+ Facelift In 2018

The Datsun Go and Go+ have been waiting for an update for a long time now. Now we’ve come to know from reliable sources that the hatchback and the MPV will receive a facelift by the end of September 2018.

Datsun launched the Go and Go+ facelift in Indonesia in May 2018. However, it remains to be seen if the cars will get the same changes here in India or not. For the Indonesian market, the updates to both the cars were significant, design-wise, feature-wise, as well as mechanically.

The two vehicles received a bolder grille with a hint of additional chrome and LED DRLs. Apart from that the front and rear bumpers were reworked for a sharper look. Another important update was in the form of 14-inch alloy wheels on higher variants instead of the 13-inch steel wheels.

On the inside, the dashboard had been redesigned with an all-black trim with updated AC vents in the centre. The Datsun cars also get a 6.75-inch touchscreen unit in Indonesia now. Expect the Go and Go+ facelift to get a driver airbag and ABS as standard in India now.

Being a facelift, both will retain their 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which churns out 68PS@5,000rpm and peak torque of 104@4000rpm. The transmission option is likely to remain a 5-speed manual unit. The Indonesia-spec Datsun Go facelift was launched with a CVT but we don’t expect Datsun to introduce this automatic transmission in the Indian version.

With many safety features as standard now, we expect the prices to go up. At present, the Go retails anywhere between Rs 3.35 lakh to Rs 4.26 lakh and Go+ between Rs 3.91 lakh to Rs 5.04 lakh (both ex-showroom Delhi).

