Datsun redi GO September Offers: Free Insurance, Cash Discount & More

Datsun has rolled out its offers on the redi-GO for the month of September. Prices for the redi-GO start from Rs 2.56 lakh and go up to Rs 4.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it the most affordable car from Datsun. Here are the offers and discounts on the redi-GO:

All of redi-GO’s models are available with the same set of offers; however, the rs 10,000 cash discount for Maharashtra and Goa is higher than in other parts of India. Those interested in buying the redi-GO should note than cash discount, in all parts of the country, is applicable on bookings made until 20 September only.

The offers on the redi-GO were largely the same in the month of August, including the Rs 2,000 discount for government employees. The cash discounts are a new inclusion this month and valid only for a limited period.

Source: cardekho.com