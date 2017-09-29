Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L Special Edition Introduced

Datsun has introduced the redi-GO Gold 1.0L special edition at Rs 3.69 lakh in the ongoing festive season. It is only available in the recently introduced 1.0L version of the hatchback. Just like the Sportedition which is based on the redi-GO 0.8-litre, the Gold edition comes with stylistic changes inside-out along with additional features. It costs slightly less than the top-spec S 1.0L trim, which is priced at Rs 3.72 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan India).

What’s new in the Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L?

Gold themed graphics on the hood, roof and doors

Gold inserts on grille and wheel covers

Available in three colours: White, Silver and Bronze Grey

Contrasting spoiler and wheel covers: White and Silver colours get a Volcano Grey spoiler, while Bronze Grey option gets a Black spoiler

Black leatherette seat upholstery with gold highlights

Gold highlights on the centre console

Bluetooth-enabled music system, which was sorely missing in the 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre models

Comes with rear parking sensors

Offers app-controlled ambient lighting

Chrome boot-lid garnish

Mechanically, it remains unaltered and offers the same 1.0-litre motor that also powers its sibling, the Renault Kwid. The engine puts out 68PS of max power and 91Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

