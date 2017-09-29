The Website
Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L Special Edition Introduced

The Datsun redi-GO Gold Edition comes with stylistic changes inside-out along with additional features, and is based on the 1.0-litre version of the hatchback
Datsun has introduced the redi-GO Gold 1.0L special edition at Rs 3.69 lakh in the ongoing festive season. It is only available in the recently introduced 1.0L version of the hatchback. Just like the Sportedition which is based on the redi-GO 0.8-litre, the Gold edition comes with stylistic changes inside-out along with additional features. It costs slightly less than the top-spec S 1.0L trim, which is priced at Rs 3.72 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, pan India). 

Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L

What’s new in the Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L?

  • Gold themed graphics on the hood, roof and doors 
  • Gold inserts on grille and wheel covers 
  • Available in three colours: White, Silver and Bronze Grey 

Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L

  • Contrasting spoiler and wheel covers: White and Silver colours get a Volcano Grey spoiler, while Bronze Grey option gets a Black spoiler 

Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L

  • Black leatherette seat upholstery with gold highlights 

Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L

  • Gold highlights on the centre console 

Datsun redi-GO Gold 1.0L

  • Bluetooth-enabled music system, which was sorely missing in the 1.0-litre and 0.8-litre models 
  • Comes with rear parking sensors
  • Offers app-controlled ambient lighting 
  • Chrome boot-lid garnish 

Mechanically, it remains unaltered and offers the same 1.0-litre motor that also powers its sibling, the Renault Kwid. The engine puts out 68PS of max power and 91Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Source: cardekho.com

